Solar panel maker SunPower reports quarterly loss
October 28, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Solar panel maker SunPower reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the No.2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as revenue from its power plant business fell 68 percent.

The company reported a net loss of $56.3 million, or 41 cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the third quarter ended Sept. 27.

A year earlier, SunPower had a profit of $32 million, or 20 cents per share.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell by about 43 percent to $380.2 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankaraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
