SunPower profit falls as solar plant sales drop
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

SunPower profit falls as solar plant sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SunPower Corp, the second-largest solar panel maker in the United States, reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer solar plants.

Net income fell to $43.9 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $62.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue fell about 4 percent to $621.1 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Additional Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

