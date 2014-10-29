SunPower quarterly profit falls 70 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States, reported a 70 percent fall in quarterly profit as it recorded 14.4 million in charges related to the timing of revenue recognition from utility and power plant projects, among other things.

Net income attributable to shareholders slumped to $32 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, from $108.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose slightly to $662.7 million, from $657.1 million in the same period last year. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)