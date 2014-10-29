UPDATE 1-SunPower profit beats as it sheds inventory

(Adds outlook, details from statement)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the second-largest maker of solar panels in the United States, reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts’ average estimate as it reduced its stockpile of solar products.

SunPower said inventory levels dropped 15 percent in the third quarter on a sequential basis.

However, the company forecast lower-than-expected current quarter revenue as it continues to be hurt by uneven revenue recognition.

SunPower forecast non-GAAP revenue of $575 million to $625 million for the quarter ended December, below the average analyst estimate of $653.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Uneven revenue recognition also weighed on the company’s third-quarter net income. SunPower’s said gross margins were hit by a $700,000 adjustment in the quarter, due to the timing of revenue recognition from certain utility and power plant projects.

Net income attributable to shareholders slumped to $32 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $108.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 30 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 24 cents.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $662.7 million.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $30.83, the stock had fallen 20 percent in the last three months. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)