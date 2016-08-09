FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SunPower to cut jobs, posts quarterly loss
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

SunPower to cut jobs, posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, said it would cut about 1,200 jobs, or about 15 percent of its workforce, as the company realigns its power plant business and manufacturing operations.

The company also posted on Tuesday a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by declines in revenue from its power plant business.

SunPower reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $70 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 3, compared with a profit of $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 22 cents per share.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue rose 10.3 percent to $420.5 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.