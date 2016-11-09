FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunPower posts smaller quarterly loss; to cut costs
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

SunPower posts smaller quarterly loss; to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp, the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported a smaller quarterly loss, and the company said it would initiate cost-cutting programs.

The programs are expected to improve margins and reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to about $350 million, SunPower said on Wednesday.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $40.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $56.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue jumped 91.8 percent to $729.3 million, largely helped by higher revenue from its power plant business.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
