FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 6 months ago

SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $275.1 million, or $1.99 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1, from $40.5 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

SunPower said it recorded a $175.8 million charge related to restructuring expenses in the latest quarter, compared with $31.2 million a year earlier.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA , said revenue jumped 40.5 percent to $1.02 billion.

SunPower said in December it would lay off 25 percent of its workforce and close a plant as it cuts costs to counter the slump in prices. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.