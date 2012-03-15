Mauritius Sun Resorts pretax profit down 9.4 pct in 2011

PORT LOUIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts full-year pretax profit dropped 9 percent in 2011 due to higher taxes, and it said on Thursday the first quarter of 2012 was likely to be challenging.

Tourism, which typically generates about 10 percent of the gross domestic product of Mauritius’s $11 billion economy, is being hit by sagging economies in its key European markets, which are battling the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.

Profit before tax fell to 205.5 million rupees ($7 million) last year from 226.9 million rupee a year ago, Sun Resorts said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 2.46 rupees from 2.45 rupees.

The group declared a dividend of 0.70 rupees per share against 0.65 rupees a year ago.

“As evidenced by a decrease in tourist arrivals in January, the group expects a challenging first quarter,” it said.

The group said its Maldives operations looked encouraging for the first quarter, and that it expected to finish at the same level as the corresponding quarter in 2011.

The group’s shares fell 0.76 percent to 39.20 rupees, but the market had already closed by the time it posted its results. ($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Will Waterman)