Sun Resorts profit growth helped by Maldives unit
May 9, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Sun Resorts profit growth helped by Maldives unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based hotel group Sun Resorts said quarterly pretax profit rose 4.2 percent, helped by a rise in market share and growth at its Maldives unit that offset a small dip in tourist numbers.

Sun Resorts said on Wednesday that while tourist numbers to the Indian Ocean island fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter, its market share rose because of the April 2011 opening of the Long Beach resort in Mauritius.

First-quarter pretax profit rose to 170 million rupees ($6 million), on revenue up 13 percent to 1.10 billion. Earnings per share dipped to 1.59 rupees from 1.63 rupees.

Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of Mauritius’s gross domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds of arrivals.

The group’s operations in Maldives, best-known as the Indian Ocean’s top five-star beach destination, also reported an improvement in occupancy, despite political turmoil early this year.

Sun resorts said renovation works at Ambre Resorts and Spa, a 298-room, four star hotel in Mauritius was progressing satisfactorily. The hotel, expected to open in October as originally planned, would boost occupancy rates further.

It forecast second-quarter earnings would be flat. ($1 = 29.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)

