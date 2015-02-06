Sunrise says prices IPO at 68 Sfr per share in market debut

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise on Friday said it will sell its shares at 68 Swiss francs per share in its stock market debut.

The pricing gives the Swisscom rival a market capitalization of 3.06 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion), making it Switzerland’s biggest flotation since 2006.

Sunrise, which is using Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to promote its brand, has said it plans to use the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to pay down debt and step up its challenge to Swisscom, the market leader. ($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Sunil Nair)