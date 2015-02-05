Sunrise to price shares at 68 Sfr in IPO - sources

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will be sold at 68 Swiss francs ($73) apiece in a stock market listing scheduled for Friday, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

“The price was set at 68 francs, we had strong demand,” one of the sources said, adding the transaction has a volume of 2.3 billion francs including an overallotment option.

Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC, last week set a price range of 58-78 francs per share and later narrowed the range to 65-70 francs.

While no new orders for shares sold in the IPO were accepted after Wednesday night, investors were able to adjust their orders until Thursday 1300 GMT. ($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)