FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunrise to price shares at 68 Sfr in IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sunrise to price shares at 68 Sfr in IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will be sold at 68 Swiss francs ($73) apiece in a stock market listing scheduled for Friday, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

“The price was set at 68 francs, we had strong demand,” one of the sources said, adding the transaction has a volume of 2.3 billion francs including an overallotment option.

Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC, last week set a price range of 58-78 francs per share and later narrowed the range to 65-70 francs.

While no new orders for shares sold in the IPO were accepted after Wednesday night, investors were able to adjust their orders until Thursday 1300 GMT. ($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.