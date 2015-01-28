Breakingviews: Swiss mobile telecoms IPO is likely to shine

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sunrise’s initial public offering is likely to shine. The Swiss telecoms company has set the price range on a market debut that could raise up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion). The private equity-backed firm is the second-largest player in a well-heeled market, outside the troubled euro zone, and has a benign regulator. That means it offers a blend of yield, growth and stability - and all at a decent discount to the domestic rival Swisscom. Just one cloud looms in the distance: French billionaire Xavier Niel.

The bulk of the money raised - 1.35 billion Swiss francs - will be from new shares sold to cut debt. The rest will be paper already held by owner CVC.

The group’s market capitalisation will be 2.8 billion francs to 3.3 billion francs. With EBITDA on course to hit about 660 million francs this year, and net debt headed for 1.6 billion francs, that suggests Sunrise is being sold at 6.7 to 7.4 times 2015 EV/EBITDA. Even at the top end, that looks like a respectable discount to Swisscom, valued by StarMine at 8.1 times forward EBITDA.

Sunrise is considerably smaller than Swisscom: its 27 percent share of the mobile market is less than half that of the state-backed giant. But it has other attractions. Dividends of 135 million francs for 2015 represent a 4.1 percent to 4.8 percent yield. Payouts should swell further, as heavy investment ends and borrowing costs fall. A potential tie-up with third-placed Orange Switzerland, or even Liberty Global’s UPC Cablecom, could also generate synergies or a sale at a premium.

What could upset this sunny picture? The fluctuating Swiss franc is of little concern to a domestic business. Maybe Xavier Niel, the Frenchman behind Iliad, could also cause trouble. He’s buying Orange Switzerland and wreaked havoc back in France, seizing mobile market share with cut-throat prices. Switzerland is a cosy market, with high average revenue per user. But Niel will have big debts to service, and won’t want to undercut Orange’s existing mobile business. Even a disruptive push into broadband would be difficult. Sunrise looks set fair for floating.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Sunrise laid out the price range for an initial public offering that could value it at up to 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.7 billion). On Jan. 27 the company said it planned to raise 1.35 billion francs to cut net debt to about 2.7 times EBITDA. CVC, the buyout firm that has owned Sunrise since 2010, will also sell at least 250 million francs of shares, and a “greenshoe” option could increase the deal size by 15 percent.

- Sunrise is Switzerland’s second-largest telecom operator behind Swisscom, the $31 billion state-backed operator. It boasts a market share of 27 percent in mobile and 9 percent in fixed broadband. It made EBITDA of 621 million francs in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2014, on revenue of 2 billion francs.

- In December Xavier Niel, the French tycoon behind Iliad, agreed to buy rival Orange Switzerland for 2.8 billion francs from Apax, another private equity firm. The purchase was via his private NJJ Capital vehicle, not through the Paris-listed Iliad.

- Sunrise outlined its intention to float on Jan. 14, a day before the Swiss National Bank abandoned the franc’s peg to the euro and sent the currency soaring. However, Sunrise said it spends more in foreign currencies than it earned, so the effect was “rather neutral to positive” and the SNB move would have “no impact” on its IPO.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)