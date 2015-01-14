FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunrise announces IPO on Swiss exchange in first half of 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Sunrise announces IPO on Swiss exchange in first half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise said on Wednesday it planned to list its shares on Switzerland’s SIX exchange in the first half of 2015.

The company, which is owned by private equity firm CVC , said it expected primary gross proceeds of about 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) to “substantially strengthen” its balance sheet and reduce its cost of debt.

Reuters reported in September that CVC was resuming the sale of the Swiss company, having previously shelved plans for a sale because earnings and cash flows were not as strong as expected.

$1 = 1.0182 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.