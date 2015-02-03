Sunrise IPO price guidance narrowed to 65-70 Swiss francs -sources

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will likely sell its shares at between 65 and 70 Swiss francs ($ 70-76) apiece in a stock market listing later this week, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

“Banks are guiding investors to expect the pricing to be at 65-70 Swiss Francs a share, books are covered well in this range”, one of the sources said.

Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC and which counts Swiss tennis star Roger Federer as an ambassador, last week set a price range of 58-78 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9229 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)