Books in Sunrise IPO to close Feb. 4, earlier than planned-sources
February 4, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Books in Sunrise IPO to close Feb. 4, earlier than planned-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Books in the stock market flotation of Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will close on Feb. 4 at 1630 GMT, earlier than previously expected, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“Books will close to new orders at 1730 Swiss time today,” one of the sources said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC, will likely sell its shares at between 65 and 70 Swiss francs apiece in the stock market listing.

A spokesman for Sunrise was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

