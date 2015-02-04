FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Orders for Sunrise IPO to close Feb. 4, earlier than planned-sources
February 4, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orders for Sunrise IPO to close Feb. 4, earlier than planned-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds that Sunrise declined to comment)

ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise will stop taking orders for its stock market debut at 1630 GMT on Wednesday, earlier than previously planned and signalling healthy demand for its shares, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Books will close to new orders at 1730 Swiss time today,” one of the sources said.

Sunrise is expected to sell shares at between 65 and 70 Swiss francs apiece.

A spokesman for Sunrise, which is backed by European private equity fund CVC, declined to comment on the current status of orders for the initial public offering. (Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

