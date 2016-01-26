FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss court orders review of Swisscom last mile pricing
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 26, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss court orders review of Swisscom last mile pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Swiss court has ordered regulators to review the prices Swisscom charges rivals for “last mile” connections to customers, partially upholding a complaint by Sunrise Communications.

The Federal Administrative Court posted the verdict on its website on Tuesday, telling the Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) to review prices that Sunrise had argued were too high.

Swisscom had sought to have the 2014 complaint dismissed in its entirety.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke

