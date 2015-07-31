FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunOpta to buy private frozen fruit supplier for about $450 mln
July 31, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

SunOpta to buy private frozen fruit supplier for about $450 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian organic food provider SunOpta Inc said it would buy organic frozen fruit supplier Sunrise Holdings Delaware Inc from private equity firm Paine & Partners LLC for about $450 million.

The deal is expected to add 10 cents to SunOpta’s adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2016, the company said.

Sunrise, which generates annual revenue of about $300 million, has retail and food service facilities in California, Kansas and Mexico.

Citi served as SunOpta’s financial adviser. Faegre Baker Daniels LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were the company’s legal advisers. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

