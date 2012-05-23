FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solar start-up Sunrun raises $60 million
May 23, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Solar start-up Sunrun raises $60 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Solar power company Sunrun said it raised $60 million from a group of investors led by Madrone Capital Partners to help the start-up develop software needed to cut costs and simplify the installation process for customers.

The company uses a solar leasing business model that allows homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops with no down payment. Instead, homeowners make monthly payments for the power they use.

Madrone Capital -- affiliated with the Walton family, which founded Wal-Mart Stores Inc -- was joined by existing Sunrun investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital and Foundation Capital.

Sunrun, which said it has more than 20,000 customers, has raised about $145 million in financing till date.

