FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting 'hundreds of jobs'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting 'hundreds of jobs'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Solar panel installer Sunrun Inc said it has ceased all operations in Nevada, after the state reduced credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.

Sunrun, which partners with local installation companies, said on Thursday it expects hundreds of job losses in the state.

Sunrun’s rival SolarCity Corp said on Wednesday that Nevada utilities commission’s decision would affect 550 of its employees in the state.

Sunrun said it would seek to transition its Nevada-based employees to other positions within the company or place them with local organizations.

The company called on the commission to reconsider its decision, saying it would undermine solar investment in the state. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.