Sunrun says audit committee reviewing claims in WSJ article

June 2 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc's board of directors is investigating a Wall Street Journal report last month that said former employees manipulated sales data around the time of the U.S. solar installer's 2015 initial public offering.

In a brief statement posted on its website, Sunrun said its executive team had asked the board's audit committee to review the Journal's article. The statement is dated June 1.

"Sunrun's executive team is committed to transparency and looks forward to taking any and all appropriate actions in response to the Audit Committee's eventual findings," the statement said.

Sunrun officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)