A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a securities
lawsuit against Sunrun, a roof-top solar panel company, saying
investors failed to show that they were misled ahead of the
company's $251 million initial public offering in 2015.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles
Breyer said offering documents for the IPO adequately warned
investors that regulatory changes could hurt demand for Sunrun's
services and cause shareholders to "lose all or part" of their
investment.
