Solar panel company Sunrun hit with securities lawsuit over IPO

Sunrun, one of the largest U.S. rooftop solar companies, was hit with a securities lawsuit in California accusing it of misleading investors about its business prospects when it raised $251 million in an initial public offering last year.

Filed on Friday, the proposed class action said Sunrun failed to tell investors that it was at risk of losing its business in Nevada, one of its most important states, because of pressure on regulators to increase solar customers’ monthly charges and reduce their solar credits.

