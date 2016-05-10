FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solar panel company Sunrun hit with securities lawsuit over IPO
May 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Solar panel company Sunrun hit with securities lawsuit over IPO

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Sunrun, one of the largest U.S. rooftop solar companies, was hit with a securities lawsuit in California accusing it of misleading investors about its business prospects when it raised $251 million in an initial public offering last year.

Filed on Friday, the proposed class action said Sunrun failed to tell investors that it was at risk of losing its business in Nevada, one of its most important states, because of pressure on regulators to increase solar customers’ monthly charges and reduce their solar credits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TPeiPm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
