Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sunshine Capital Investments SpA :

* Extends put option exercise period of its Deputy Director (CEO) Massimo Nicastro

* Put option exercise period of Massimo Nicastro extended from Dec. 30, 2014 - Jan. 15, 2015 to March 16, 2015 - March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)