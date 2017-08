(Corrects to add dropped word "sales" in the headline)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited operating statistics for the month of July 2016 and for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 * In July 2016, the group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB685 million * Source text for Eikon *