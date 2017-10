HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd fell slightly on its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after raising about $580 million in an initial public offering.

The Calgary-based company, backed by Chinese state-owned enterprises including a unit of Bank of China Ltd , opened at HK$4.85, after pricing its IPO at HK$4.86 per share, the bottom of an indicative range.