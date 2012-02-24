FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunshine Oilsands prices HK IPO at HK$4.86/share - source
February 24, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

Sunshine Oilsands prices HK IPO at HK$4.86/share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$4.86 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Calgary-based Sunshine Oilsands, which is selling 923.3 million new shares, is set to raise HK$4.49 billion ($579 million) through the IPO. It had marketed the offer at an indicative range of HK$4.86-HK$5.08 per share, seeking to raise up to $700 million including a greenshoe option to meet additional demand for the stock.

The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO details. Sunshine Oilsands could not be reached for immediate comment.

