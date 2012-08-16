Sunshine Oilsands aims to list by introduction in Toronto by year-end

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd said on Thursday that it aims to list shares by introduction in Toronto by the end of this year, after raising about $580 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in March.

John Zahary, president and chief executive of Sunshine Oilsands, was speaking to reporters at an earnings briefing in Hong Kong.

A listing by introduction does not result in fresh capital raising. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)