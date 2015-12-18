Sunstone Hotel sells leasehold interest in Times Square hotel

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, a lodging real estate investment trust, said it sold its leasehold interest in a DoubleTree hotel in Times Square for $540 million.

Sunstone said it sold 100 percent of the membership interests in its subsidiary that is the indirect holder of the leasehold interest through which the hotel is operated.

The company said the sale of the 468-Room Doubletree Guest Suites Times Square hotel is expected to reduce its fourth-quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA by about $2.3 million, adjusted FFO by about $2.0 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)