FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntech fails to make $541 mln bond payment, triggering other defaults
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Suntech fails to make $541 mln bond payment, triggering other defaults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it had defaulted on $541 million of its bonds due on Friday, triggering cross-defaults on other debt including loans from International Finance Corp and Chinese domestic lenders.

The China-based solar panel maker is exploring strategic alternatives with lenders and potential investors, Chief Executive David King said on Monday.

Suntech said it had received a notice of default and acceleration relating to its non-payment of the principal amount from the trustee of its 3 percent convertible notes.

Wilmington Trust Co was the trustee and securities agent for the bonds, according to regulatory filings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.