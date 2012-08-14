FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Suntech says wins court orders freezing GSF assets
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Suntech says wins court orders freezing GSF assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it won court orders freezing the worldwide assets of its partner in a solar development fund, GSF Capital, and GSF owner Javier Romero.

Suntech, which said it had taken legal action against GSF in several jurisdictions, did not disclose which country’s court ordered the asset freeze. It said a court-appointed manager would oversee the frozen assets.

Suntech said late last month that GSF appeared to have defrauded it by falsely claiming it had posted 560 million euros ($691.68 million) in German bonds as collateral for solar power plant projects built by Suntech’s Global Solar Fund subsidiary in Italy.

Suntech, which has been seeking to sell its 80 percent stake in Global Solar Fund to raise money to cover debt payments, said the bonds pledged as collateral appear to never have been posted as collateral.

Shares in Suntech have dropped 17 percent since July 30, when it reported the suspected fraud.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.