FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntech says fraud to cut 2010 profit by $60 mln-$80 mln
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Suntech says fraud to cut 2010 profit by $60 mln-$80 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it had concluded that it had been defrauded by a partner in a solar development fund, which would require it to reduce its net income for 2010 by between $60 million and $80 million.

However, the No. 1 solar panel maker said the impact on its 2011 and 2012 net income would be “immaterial”.

The scandal involves investment fund GSF Sicar, a Luxembourg-based company that develops solar power plants.

The fund is 80 percent owned by Suntech and 10 percent by Zhengrong Shi, who founded Suntech in 2001.

The allegation relates to a minority shareholder, GSF Capital PTE, which owns the remaining 10 percent of the fund.

Suntech said it had concluded that a security interest it received from GSF Capital in connection with financing of Italian solar projects did not exist.

The company said in July that $700 million in German bonds pledged as collateral may not exist.

It said on Friday that it was now required to record a guarantee obligation higher than the prior obligation of $3 million.

Suntech shares have fallen 36 percent since market close on July 30, when the company said it might have been the victim of a fraud. Most solar stocks have lost more than half of their value this year due to supply gluts amid weak demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.