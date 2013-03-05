FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntech founder calls his removal as chairman 'invalid'
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Suntech founder calls his removal as chairman 'invalid'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Reuters) - Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd founder Zhengrong Shi on Tuesday said his removal from the solar panel maker’s executive chairman post by the board of directors a day earlier was “invalid and of no effect.”

“I am fully committed to continuing to serve the company as executive chairman to the best of my ability and to guide it through these difficult times,” Shi said in a statement.

On Monday, Suntech issued a statement naming Susan Wang as chairman of the board. It said Shi would remain a director of the company.

Suntech officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.