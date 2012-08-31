FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd cut its full-year shipment outlook amid depressed solar panel prices, following rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd.

The glut of solar panels has sent prices plunging and erased margins. The near two-year slump in prices has kept much of the industry in the red and even caused some to shut shop.

Suntech said it now expects full-year shipments to be between 1.8 gigawatt (GW) and 2.0 GW, lower than its previous forecast of 2.1 GW to 2.5 GW.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.