Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd cut its full-year shipment outlook amid depressed solar panel prices, following rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd.

The glut of solar panels has sent prices plunging and erased margins. The near two-year slump in prices has kept much of the industry in the red and even caused some to shut shop.

Suntech said it now expects full-year shipments to be between 1.8 gigawatt (GW) and 2.0 GW, lower than its previous forecast of 2.1 GW to 2.5 GW.