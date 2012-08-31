UPDATE 2-Suntech cuts full-year shipment outlook

* Cuts FY shipments to 1.8-2.0 GW, from 2.1GW-2.5GW.

* Raises shipments estimate for third quarter

* Shares up 2 percent (Adds details on GSF, updates shares)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , the world’s largest maker of solar panels, joined rivals in cutting shipments forecast as the solar equipment industry grapples with a glut of panels and a near two-year slump in prices.

The company raised second-quarter estimated shipments and its shares rose 2 percent, but the overall outlook for the sector remains cloudy.

The oversupply of panels has sent prices plunging and erased margins, keeping much of the industry in the red and causing some to shut shop.

Chinese solar equipment makers have also been hit by anti-dumping tariffs imposed by the United States and face similar action in Europe.

Suntech said it expects full-year shipments to be between 1.8 gigawatt (GW) and 2.0 GW, lower than its previous forecast of 2.1 GW to 2.5 GW.

“We will manage the balance between price and volume in order to improve margins,” Chief Executive David King, who took the top job earlier this month, said.

Rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd. cut their shipment forecasts earlier this week.

Suntech said it expects current-quarter gross margin to be in the low single digits. However, it estimated second-quarter gross margin to be a negative 10 percent. The company had forecast gross margin of 3 percent to 6 percent.

The company estimated second-quarter shipments at 33 percent above preceding quarter levels - higher than its prior forecast of a 20 percent growth.

Greater demand from European markets, China, Japan and Australia drove sequential shipment growth in the second quarter, CEO King said.

Second-quarter revenue was estimated to be about $471 million. Analysts on average were expecting $474.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HIT BY FRAUD

Suntech last month said it had discovered that 560 million euros ($699.89 million) worth of German government bonds pledged to the company by asset management firm GSF Capital may never have existed.

We are making good progress with our due diligence of GSF assets, CEO King.

The disclosure that it had likely been defrauded raised new fears that it may struggle to cover a convertible bond due in early 2013.

Suntech on Friday said it was pursuing a number of options to refinance its 2013 convertible notes.

Suntech’s shares, which have lost 60 percent of their value this year, rose as much as 2 percent to 92 cents on the New York Stock Exchange in early trading. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)