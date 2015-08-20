Suntech investors, China's 'Sun King' reach $5 mln settlement

(Reuters) - Investors in Suntech Power Holdings, once the world’s largest maker of solar panels, have reached a $5 million settlement with the company’s founder to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit over a loan deal backed by allegedly bogus German bonds.

The preliminary settlement, disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in a Northern California federal court, is subject to court approval. Lawyers at Pomerantz and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll served as lead counsel in the consolidated class action. Glancy Prongay & Murray served as liaison counsel.

