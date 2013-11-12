Creditors of Suntech's main unit back Shunfeng's takeover plan-source

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Creditors of the main unit of Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday voted in favour of a plan by Hong Kong-listed Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd to acquire the subsidiary, bringing the closely watched $1.75 billion debt restructuring closer to completion.

The creditors, including Chinese banks as well as domestic and foreign suppliers, backed Shunfeng’s plan to take over Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd for 3 billion yuan ($493 million), a source who attended the creditors’ meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi told Reuters.

The plan requires final approval from a local court in the eastern city of Wuxi.

A spokesman for Suntech Power Holdings, parent of Wuxi Suntech, could not provide immediate comment.