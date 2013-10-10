FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK-listed solar investor Shunfeng preferred bidder for Wuxi Suntech
October 10, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

HK-listed solar investor Shunfeng preferred bidder for Wuxi Suntech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Chinese solar panel maker Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a stake in the bankrupt main unit of troubled rival Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, according to a notice issued by China’s Wuxi government.

Shares of Shunfeng Photovoltaic surged more than 13 percent on Thursday morning, adding to a more than 20 percent gain on Wednesday after the company said it had submitted a bid. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

