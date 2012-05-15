FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suntech to sell 120 MW solar panels to Krannich Solar
May 15, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Suntech to sell 120 MW solar panels to Krannich Solar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - China-based Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said it agreed to supply up to 120 megawatts of solar panels to European photovoltaic systems provider Krannich Solar in 2012.

The two companies, which have been partners since 2007, will provide modules to resellers and installers in Europe and Australia, Suntech said.

Global demand for solar panels grew by about 40 percent last year and the U.S. solar industry installed a record number of panels in 2011, more than double that of 2010, according to a report released by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Shares of Suntech Power, which claims to be the world’s largest solar module maker, closed at $2.50 on Monday on The New York Stock Exchange.

