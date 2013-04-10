FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suntech's main European unit gets 2-month debt moratorium
April 10, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Suntech's main European unit gets 2-month debt moratorium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd said its main operating unit in Europe had been granted a provisional two-month moratorium on debt repayments.

The company said in a statement judicial authorities in Switzerland had granted the moratorium to allow the unit, Suntech Power International Ltd, to restructure its debt.

The moratorium comes less than a month after a group of the company’s lenders dragged the company’s main manufacturing unit in China into insolvency proceedings.

