LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Monday it plans to buy Beam Inc for $16 billion, including debt, making the Japanese company the world’s third-largest maker of distilled drinks.

Beam’s brands include Jim Beam , Maker’s Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club and Courvoisier.

Suntory will pay $83.50 per share in cash, a 25 percent premium to Beam’s closing share price of $66.97 on Friday.