FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntory plans to take Singapore's Cerebos private
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

Suntory plans to take Singapore's Cerebos private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos over S$2 billion ($1.61 billion).

Suntory, which has about 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company that it does not already own. If accepted, the deal will cost the Japanese firm about S$365 million.

The offer price is 22.7 percent higher than Cerebos’ last traded price of S$5.58 on July 30. The shares were suspended from trading on Monday.

Cerebos is best known for Brand’s Essence of Chicken, a tonic that is sold in most of East Asia and is very popular in Thailand and Singapore. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.