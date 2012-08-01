FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Suntory plans to take Singapore's Cerebos private
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Suntory plans to take Singapore's Cerebos private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats from Wednesday with no changes to the text)

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos over S$2 billion ($1.61 billion).

Suntory, which has about 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company that it does not already own. If accepted, the deal will cost the Japanese firm about S$365 million.

The offer price is 22.7 percent higher than Cerebos’ last traded price of S$5.58 on July 30. The shares were suspended from trading on Monday.

Cerebos is best known for Brand’s Essence of Chicken, a tonic that is sold in most of East Asia and is very popular in Thailand and Singapore. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.