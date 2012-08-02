FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Cerebos jumps 22 pct after Suntory offer
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Cerebos jumps 22 pct after Suntory offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Cerebos Pacific jumped 21 percent to its highest level in 15 years after its majority shareholder Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory made an offer to buy out minority shareholders.

By 0105 GMT, Cerebos shares were up 21.8 percent at S$6.55, its highest since 1997.

The privatisation deal values Cerebos at over S$2 billion and Suntory, which owns 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.