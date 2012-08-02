Singapore's Cerebos jumps 22 pct after Suntory offer

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Cerebos Pacific jumped 21 percent to its highest level in 15 years after its majority shareholder Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory made an offer to buy out minority shareholders.

By 0105 GMT, Cerebos shares were up 21.8 percent at S$6.55, its highest since 1997.

The privatisation deal values Cerebos at over S$2 billion and Suntory, which owns 82 percent of Cerebos, said it will pay S$6.60 in cash for shares in the Singapore food company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)