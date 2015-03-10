Suntory seeks injunction against Asahi's no-alcohol beer Dry Zero

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is seeking an injunction from the Tokyo District Court to halt production and sales of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s Dry Zero no-alcohol beer, accusing Asahi of patent infringement.

A representative for Asahi said Suntory’s patent claim was invalid and the company intends to fight it. The court hearing begins Tuesday.

Japanese brewers are seeking growth in the zero-alcohol beer segment as the country’s overall beer market shrinks. In 2014 Suntory’s All-Free was the top-selling no-alcohol brew, followed by Dry Zero. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)