FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntory seeks injunction against Asahi's no-alcohol beer Dry Zero
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 10, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Suntory seeks injunction against Asahi's no-alcohol beer Dry Zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is seeking an injunction from the Tokyo District Court to halt production and sales of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s Dry Zero no-alcohol beer, accusing Asahi of patent infringement.

A representative for Asahi said Suntory’s patent claim was invalid and the company intends to fight it. The court hearing begins Tuesday.

Japanese brewers are seeking growth in the zero-alcohol beer segment as the country’s overall beer market shrinks. In 2014 Suntory’s All-Free was the top-selling no-alcohol brew, followed by Dry Zero. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.