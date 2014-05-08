FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suntory to sell $8 bln in debt to fund Beam buy -sources
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suntory to sell $8 bln in debt to fund Beam buy -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd aims to raise about 800 billion yen ($8 billion) in debt to finance its purchase of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc, Japan’s third-biggest outbound deal ever, people familiar with the situation said.

The privately held Japanese beverage company is arranging the sale of senior and subordinated yen loans to banks and insurers, as well as dollar and yen bonds, to ensure longer-term funding of its recently completed $13.6 billion purchase of the maker of Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbons, the sources said.

The fund-raising is to refinance the bulk of a $12.5 billion bridge loan, which was arranged and underwritten by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the sources said.

Including the assumption of Beam’s net debt, Suntory’s purchase is valued at $16 billion.

A Suntory spokeswoman had no immediate comment. ($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.