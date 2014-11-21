Nippon Television considering acquisition of health club Tipness

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nippon Television Holdings Inc said on Friday it was considering buying Japanese fitness club chain Tipness but that nothing was decided at this stage.

The comment followed a Nikkei business report that Suntory Holdings Ltd was expected to reach a final agreement “soon” to sell its majority stake in the health club chain to Nippon Television.

Nippon Television is likely to pay a total of about 35 billion yen ($300 million) for Suntory’s 71 percent holding and the remainder held by trading house Marubeni Corp, the Nikkei said.

Reuters reported in July that Suntory was looking to sell Tipness to offset part of the cost of its $13.6 billion acquisition of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 118.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)