TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd will appoint Takeshi Niinami, the chairman of convenience store operator Lawson Inc, as its new president, effective Oct. 1, a source familiar with the matter said.

It will be the first time that the Japanese beverage maker has chosen a president from outside the founding family. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Paul Tait)