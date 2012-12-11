FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suntory to list food and soft drinks unit in $6 bln IPO -sources
December 11, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Suntory to list food and soft drinks unit in $6 bln IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Suntory Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to $6 billion in an initial public offering of its food and non-alcoholic beverage unit, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The unit, Suntory Beverage and Food Limited, plans to list in the second half of 2013, raising between 400 billion yen and 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion to $6.1 billion), the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper.

A company spokeswoman said she was checking on the report. ($1 = 82.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

