Japan's Suntory Beverage seen headed for weak market debut

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Informal trading of shares in Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd suggests the price is likely to fall when the Japanese company makes its market debut on Wednesday, according to market sources.

Japan’s second-biggest soft drinks company, whose brands include Orangina, raised nearly $4 billion in Asia’s biggest public share offer (IPO) so far this year, with the price set at 3,100 yen.

However, its shares traded hands at 2,900 yen last week in over-the-counter pre-market trade between brokerages, according to market sources, 6.5 percent below the IPO price, although it recovered slightly on Tuesday and was quoted at 3,050/3,100 yen.

The weak outlook for the shares’ first day of trade was attributed mostly to the relatively bullish IPO price for one of Japan’s largest unlisted companies.

“I thought even 3,000 yen was too expensive and decided not to participate (in the IPO),” said one fund manager.

He noted that Suntory Beverage’s price-book ratio was around 15 times at 3,000 yen per share, compared with 12 times for Kirin Holdings Co, one of its main competitors.

Demand at the share offer had been relatively soft, with the domestic retail portion three times subscribed and the overseas portion two times subscribed, according to Thomson Reuters publication DealWatch.

“Overseas investors are simply judging based on the valuation,” the fund manager said, highlighting foreigners’ lower level of interest.

Suntory Beverage has said it will use the 388 billion yen ($3.89 billion) raised by the share offer to build up a war chest for overseas acquisitions, particularly in fast-growing Asian markets, as it confronts a stagnant market at home.

It will find itself in a volatile stock market that has swung sharply in both directions in recent weeks.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average surged more than 80 percent in the six months to mid-May as expectations ran high for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies, but it fell back 20 percent over the following month as doubts emerged that economic growth could be sustained. In the past week, the benchmark has bounced back 10 percent.